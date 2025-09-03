Cape Coast welcomes Olu of Warri and Olori for historic Oguaa Fetu Afahye

Cape Coast is set to host a meeting of crowns as His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, and Her Highness Olori Atuwatse attend the 2025 Oguaa Fetu Afahye as Special Guests.

This is more than a festival—it is a reminder that Africa is not merely a continent of subjects, but of kings.

From the oil-rich waters of Warri to the ancestral shores of Cape Coast, the presence of the Olu and Olori symbolizes a bridge between kingdoms, affirming heritage and demonstrating that kingship is not a relic of the past but a living institution.

Their mission is clear: to preserve kingship as a cornerstone of African identity, to strengthen bonds across nations, and to remind the world that Africa’s future is best built upon its deepest roots.

The Oguaa Fetu Afahye, one of the continent’s most revered celebrations, provides the sacred ground for this historic encounter. Here, heritage is not nostalgia but continuity; kingship is not mere ceremony but strategy.

As His Majesty and Her Highness walk with Cape Coast, they carry a message to all Africans: true royalty is not performance—it is preservation. It is a covenant between memory and destiny.