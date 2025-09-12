By-elections: LASIEC meets stakeholders, vow transparency

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, on Thursday assured stakeholders of its readiness to conduct credible councillorship by-elections in the state.

The by-elections became necessary following the death of two newly elected councillors of Ward C and Ward H of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) respectively.

The two councillors died days after July 12 Local Government Elections and their swearing-in.

Speaking, LASIEC Chairman, retired Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile while commending the stakeholders for continuous support and collaboration, said that the commission would not take the yet-to-be-fixed by-elections for granted nor leave any stone unturned.

Okikiolu-Ighile, who was represented by a LASIEC Electoral Commissioner, Mr Samson Ajibade, said the commission was poised to accomplish its mandate of conducting free, fair and credible elections.

She said that the commission received with profound shock and sadness the news of the untimely passing of the two recently sworn-in Councillors- Mrs Oluwakemi Sabiu of Ibeju-Lekki LG and Mrs Zaynab Shotayo of Odi-Olowo-Ojuwoye LCDA.

“The demise of these two elected councillors has created vacancies that must, in line with the LASIEC Laws and democratic principles, be duly filled. Democracy thrives on representation, and the people of the affected wards deserve the opportunity to once again elect their representatives.

“LASIEC, in the discharge of its constitutional mandate, has set in motion the processes that will culminate in credible, free and fair by-elections.

“We are committed to ensuring that the will of the people in the affected wards is reflected through transparent processes that guarantee inclusiveness, accountability and legitimacy,” Okikiolu-Ighile said.

She said that political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations, media, traditional rulers, religious leaders and electorate all played indispensable roles in building trust and confidence in the election.

“It is only through your cooperation, vigilance, and commitment to due process that the by-elections can be successful.

“As a commission, we shall continue to sustain a strong collaboration with all the key stakeholders and other interest groups, to create a level playing ground and equal access for all the players in the political landscape.

“We shall uphold the confidence of the people to ensure that the commission delivers on its statutory mandate with openness and transparency,” she said.

The chairman said that the by-elections presented another opportunity for LASIEC to strengthen democracy at the grassroots.