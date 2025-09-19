Busola Dakolo hosts virtual launch of Baobab & Marula on climate change

By Jimoh Babatunde

At the virtual launch of Baobab & Marula – New Solutions to Global Warming and Food Security on the 17th of September 2025, communications specialist Busola Dakolo opened the event with a powerful message on the cultural symbolism of Africa’s trees. she said. “Under the shade of a tree, stories are told, children learn, and elders pass down wisdom. This book is a seed of knowledge and possibility, planted at a time when we are confronted with climate change, food insecurity, and the urgency of indigenous wisdom. If the marula tree today can put school fees in a mother’s hand and food on the table, we can only imagine the possibilities that unfold when investment comes into place.” She reminded participants that beyond their nutritional and economic value, baobab and marula embody heritage, wisdom, and community.

The event drew scholars, writers, environmental experts, and policymakers from across the world into a wide-ranging dialogue on how baobab and marula can contribute to tackling climate change, food insecurity, and the preservation of indigenous knowledge.

Delivering the keynote address, Finnish writer Risto Isomäki argued that Africa’s indigenous trees could play a decisive role in shaping a greener future, while Professor Arinola Adefila of Buckinghamshire New University described the baobab as a place of learning and inspiration. Other contributors, including Professor Ahmad Cheikhyoussef (University of Namibia) and Professor Joyce Lepetu (Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources), highlighted the nutritional, medicinal, and ecological importance of the species.

Published by Into Publishing in collaboration with the Baorula Network, the book showcases perspectives from 35 contributors across academia and practice.