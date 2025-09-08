Buratai hails National Icons as Yahaya, Daurawa bag UDUS honorary degrees

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

SOKOTO — Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), on Saturday, September 6, 2025, conferred honorary doctorate degrees on two distinguished Nigerians in recognition of their exceptional contributions to national security and moral regeneration.

At the institution’s 42nd Combined Convocation Ceremony, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya (Rtd.), CFR, and renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, were honoured.

Gen. Yahaya received the Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa) for his role in strengthening Nigeria’s defence architecture, counter-insurgency operations, and military reforms. Sheikh Daurawa was conferred with the Doctor of Letters (D.Litt. Honoris Causa) for his commitment to Islamic education, peacebuilding, and moral rejuvenation.

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries, academics, and students, drew applause as the university described the honourees as embodiments of its values of knowledge, peace, security, discipline, and ethical leadership.

Former Chief of Army Staff and Ambassador, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd.), who joined in the celebration, hailed the recognition as a “tribute to lives lived in service, sacrifice, and the upliftment of society.”

“Gen. Faruk Yahaya has stood firm as a patriot who strengthened Nigeria’s security architecture, while Sheikh Aminu Daurawa shines as a beacon of moral integrity and peacebuilding. Their recognition goes beyond their personal achievements—it reflects the hopes of all Nigerians striving for a safer, stronger, and morally upright nation,” Buratai said.

Profiles of the Honourees

Gen. Faruk Yahaya (Rtd.), CFR — Nigeria’s 22nd Chief of Army Staff, credited with enhancing counter-terrorism operations, improving troop welfare, and instilling discipline in the Nigerian Army.

Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa — Commander of the Kano State Hisbah Corps and respected Islamic scholar, known for advancing Islamic education, curbing social vices, promoting peace, and supporting vulnerable groups through marriage facilitation, Tafsir, and community outreach.

Observers noted that the awards symbolised the balance between “the sword that secures the nation and the pen that guides its soul,” underscoring Nigeria’s quest for harmony between strength and morality.