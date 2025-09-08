British-born Nigerian teen Starlet Kasisochukwu shines in England, eyes Super Falcons future

By Steve Oko

A British-born Nigerian teenager, Kasisochukwu Nwulu, is fast emerging as one of the brightest young female football prospects in England, where she currently plays for Sittingbourne Ladies FC.

At just 15, Kasisochukwu has already impressed with her skills and performances, earning recognition as a rising talent to watch.

She was born in the United Kingdom to Nigerian parents, Mr. Vincent and Mrs. Chito Nwulu, from Umuode, Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

In addition to her club career, she is part of the Crystal Palace Girls Performance Squad — a programme designed to groom young female players with elite training and development opportunities. Her progress within the squad places her on the pathway to the Crystal Palace feeder team, a step that could lead to professional football in the near future.

Kasisochukwu has also set her sights on representing Nigeria at the international level, reflecting the growing number of diaspora talents embracing their heritage while building football careers abroad.

Analysts believe her early exposure in England’s competitive football environment, coupled with her development under Crystal Palace’s system, could make her a valuable addition to Nigeria’s women’s national teams, including the Super Falcons.

With determination, skill, and passion for the game, Kasisochukwu is steadily carving a name for herself as one to watch — both in English football and potentially on the global stage in Nigerian colours.