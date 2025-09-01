By Bayo Wahab

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that discussions about Peter Obi’s possible return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are detrimental to the party.

Some PDP chieftains are said to be making moves to woo the former Governor of Anambra State to rejoin the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election with a view to making him the party’s presidential candidate.

Obi, who ran as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, recently pledged one term, maintaining that four years is enough for him to turn Nigeria around.

In separate interviews, two PDP leaders, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, affirmed that the party is wooing Obi to rejoin the PDP.

However, speaking during a media chat on Monday, Wike dismissed the talks about Obi’s return, saying the ex-governor’s return to the PDP is dangerous and hypocritical.

Asked about the possibility of Obi rejoining the party, Wike said: “To what? Bringing Obi to where? You want to kill the party? Obi that was abusing the party, saying it is rotten — so the party is now good enough for him? Ambition can make people even go to Satan’s house.”

According to him, bringing Obi back to the PDP would further erode the party’s credibility and destroy any remaining ideological foundation.

“If you want to destroy this party, dare it — bring Obi. There’s no way he will come back just because of ambition. No more ideology, no longer principle,” he added.