BRICS: South Africa becomes UAE’s 2nd-largest non-oil trade partner in Africa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Lesotho as SADC Facilitator, Thursday 18 September 2014 17 September 2014 Departing from OR Tambo Airport. Interview ? Maseru – South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the SADC Facilitator, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho on Thursday, 18 September 2014. Ê Deputy President Ramaphosa will be supported in his task by a team of SADC Troika member-states experts and secretariat. Ê During the visit Deputy President Ramaphosa, is expected to interact with members of the Coalition Government and other political role-players in the country as part of efforts to help the people of Lesotho to find a solution to their current political and security challenges.Ê Ê The visit follows a decision of the SADC Double Troika of Heads of State and Government plus DRC and Tanzania which convened in Pretoria on Monday, 15 September 2014, to consider among others the current political and security challenges facing the Kingdom of Lesotho. Ê In this context, the SADC Troika urged all role-players in the Kingdom of Lesotho to, ÔÕresolve their political challenges in accordance with the constitution, laws of the land and in line with democratic principlesÕÕ. In pursuance of this objective the parties agreed to bring forward the date of elections and to work with the Facilitator in ÔÕaddressing all political and security challenges in preparation for the brought forward electionsÕÕ Ê Consequently, the SADC Troika mandated Deputy President Ramaphosa to act as Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, to assist in the restoration of the political and security stability, the creation of lasting peace and constitutional normalcy. For more information contact Ronnie Mamoepa at 082 990 4853 or Clayson Monyela 082 884 5974. Ê Issued by: The Presidency and DIRCO