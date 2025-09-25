Home » News » Breaking: Panic as two-storey building collapses in Lagos
News

September 25, 2025

Breaking: Panic as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

Breaking: Panic as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

Some emergency responders and one of the victims…Photo: Gbenga Omotoso

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Panic has gripped residents following collapse of a two storey building at Mangoro area of the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it could not be confirmed as of press time number of trapped victims as emergency responders have commenced rescue operations.

Leading the rescue team are: Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.