[Breaking] Eid-ul-Mawlid: FG declares Friday public holiday

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, extended warm greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to emulate the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance and compassion, stressing that these values are crucial to building a united and progressive nation.

The minister also called on Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to pray for the peace, security, and stability of the country while supporting government efforts toward national harmony and sustainable development.

“The celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity,” the statement quoted Tunji-Ojo as saying.

He further urged citizens to remain law-abiding, security-conscious, and supportive of government policies aimed at enhancing the well-being of all Nigerians, while wishing Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration.