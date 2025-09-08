Breaking: Dangote to allow its workers join NUPENG

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Indications have emerged that the management of Dangote Group has accepted to allow workers of the its refinery and petrochemicals join the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG.

Sources at the meeting told Vanguard that an MOU is currently being drafted to be signed by parties.

According to the sources, parties are also looking at the possibility of a two week time frame for implementation of the MOU.