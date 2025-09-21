Bra-less craze: The Gen-Z fress sense

By Joy Aliyu

There is a silent fashion revolution happening, and it is being led by Generation Z.

This new trend is causing a stir, especially among older generations: the choice to ditch the bra.

For many African parents and millennials, the bra was a fundamental part of a woman’s wardrobe. It was a piece of clothing used to hold and cover the breasts, considered essential for a polished look. In the past, there were simple cloth bras that were cheap and comfortable. Later, more advanced versions with foam and underwire became popular, celebrated for their ability to “package the breast well.” These new styles quickly became the norm, seen as the modern and fashionable choice.

But now, a new mindset has emerged. Gen Z ladies are questioning the necessity of a bra, with many opting to go braless. Their reasons are diverse and quite valid, as they say. A common complaint is discomfort and cost, with many finding bras to be restrictive and unnecessarily expensive. For them, wearing a bra all day feels like not only being in a cage but also an inefficient use of money. For them, this shift is not about rebellion, it is about comfort, authenticity and freedom of expression. For this generation, dressing without a bra is also about embracing their natural bodies, and prioritising how they feel over traditional fashion norms.

This “no bra geng” is challenging long-held ideas about what is considered proper attire. While older generations may wonder about the modesty of the trend, Gen Z sees it as a natural evolution of style, where comfort and personal choice are the new standard. Gen Z says this is not just a fleeting trend; it is a statement about body positivity and a desire to live without unnecessary restrictions, proving that sometimes, the most stylish choice is the one that feels most natural.

But what do Gen X and Baby Boomers think about the shift?

Despite Gen Z’s justifications for moving freely without bras, Gen X and Baby Boomers are not impressed. The cultural shift feels weird, especially to African mothers and fathers.

For instance, veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, recently caused a stir when she scolded some young ladies who came for an audition over their outfits. In a video that made the rounds, the movie star was seen sternly warning the ladies after they came without bras under their crop tops.

“Any day I am on any audition table and anybody comes to me dressed like this, I will disqualify that person. How can you come to an audition ground without a bra and with your crop top? It is wrong. Who are you trying to impress? That is why people see us as people who are not serious. I am a serious minded actor, you can not catch me dressed like this even when I was your age, it is wrong. You carry breasts, leave breasts without a bra, ahnahn why?” she said.

Why are Gen Zs ditching bras?

Comments assessed by Sunday Vanguard on social media, particularly X and Reddit, may provide an insight.

One Olamiji Mekuleyi, reacting to Big Chemo’s post on X, stated: “My dear, it is like people do not understand the pain. When I wear bras, my shoulder, under boobs, back and chest ache. I’d give anything to be free.”

Her comment came after Big Chemo tweeted: “Always want to police women’s bodies, do people have any idea how uncomfortable bras are? I wear them on a few occasions but usually, I am braless. Omo, if the breasts like it should fall, I do not care but I am not wearing a bra!”

On Reddit, the responses were a bit more profound, with many making better clarifications.

One of those who spoke about the shift stated: “It is because some of these kids (Gen Z) grew up hearing that they did not have to care what other people think about their bodies, and they should be able to wear whatever they like.”

For another, the reason she gave was: “It is also just a changing fashion or cultural trend. I gave up on proper bras years ago because it is just genuinely such a headache. Even if they are not uncomfortable, you have to choose the right shape and construction for what you are wearing, it can be hard to find one that fits properly, sizing is not standardised across brands. It is just a really unnecessary added mental load, and when you ask yourself why you are bothering, you might realise it is not worth the hassle.”

Another contributor said: “I go braless all the time, but that is also because I do not have big boobs. I have a lot of friends that do not wear bras most of the time either, even if theirs are bigger, but to be clear this is a casual way of dressing, all of us will put on a bra for a nice occasion, or professional situation.”

Meanwhile, another individual, who shared insight, said: “I would also say this is influenced by celebrities’ fashion and the fact that anorexia skinny is back in, not that it really went away, but we are seeing a swing away from the big butts and thick girlies. But this thinness and lack of care attitude is accentuated by going bra less.”

Another individual, who shared her view on Reddit, stated: “I personally do not let being a woman stop me from doing the things I want or force me to do things I don’t want. I think Gen Z is a bit more conscious and skeptical about societal norms and the world is becoming more accepting and open about things (in some areas or situations obviously, while other things seem to be moving backwards), bras have never been comfortable, and so we do not want it. But on top of that, a lot of clothing now is being made for a completely different, natural and relaxed fit that is not complimented by the round bra shape you typically see.”