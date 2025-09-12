BPP tasks regional commissions’ boards on due process

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, has tasked chairmen and members of the newly inaugurated regional development commissions to uphold due process in procurement.

Adedokun gave the charge in a statement signed by his Head of Public Relations, Zira Nagga, in Abuja on Friday.

According to the statement, he spoke during a retreat organised by the Ministry of Regional Development for chairmen and members of the boards of the South-South, South-west, and North-Central Development Commissions.

He said the lack of due process had undermined Nigeria’s development objectives for years, emphasising that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had mandated the BPP to ensure procurement was no longer transactional.

The BPP boss urged the boards to familiarise themselves with the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007 and other extant regulations, warning that both chairmen and members were liable for procurement decisions.

Citing Section 20 of the Act, Adedokun said that accounting officers overseeing procurement were also legally responsible for any breaches, whether committed directly or by subordinates.

The BPP boss reminded the boards that true development went beyond providing token items like tricycles and sewing machines.

According to him, it entailed delivering transformative projects such as interconnected rail systems, durable roads, iconic hospitals and educational institutions.

Adedokun said his office would deploy electronic monitoring solutions to track projects across the regions from Abuja, while reiterating that procurement must follow prior budgetary appropriation and open competitive bidding.

He said the guiding principles of procurement were transparency, promotion of competition, efficiency, value for money, and fitness for purpose, warning that evaluation criteria must never be altered.

Adedokun also urged the new boards to view the transformation of their regions as a burden they must bear, build legacies for the future, and make the President proud of their appointments.