Botswana honours Olympic champion Tebogo with banknote image

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Bank of Botswana has unveiled a new 50 pula banknote featuring the nation’s first Olympic gold medalist, sprinter Letsile Tebogo, alongside members of the men’s 4x400m relay team who won silver at the Paris 2024 Games.

The announcement came on Friday during the central bank’s 50th anniversary celebrations, marking a symbolic tribute to Botswana’s historic achievements on the world stage.

Tebogo captured gold in the 200m sprint at the Paris Games and later anchored Botswana’s 4x400m relay team to a dramatic silver medal finish. His blistering 43.04-second relay split — the second-fastest in history, according to statistician PJ Vazel — left the team just one-tenth of a second behind U.S. anchor Rai Benjamin.

Relay teammates Bayapo Ndori, Busang Kebinatshipi, and Anthony Pesela also feature on the new note, cementing their place in Botswana’s sporting history.

The athletes received a hero’s welcome on their return to Gaborone, where thousands gathered to celebrate their achievements.

Tebogo is set to compete again this weekend at the World Championships in Tokyo, beginning with the 100m heats on Saturday, as the young star continues his rise on the global athletics stage.