Boko Haram kill two Immigration officers in Monguno attack

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least two Immigration officers were killed when suspected members of Boko Haram struck in the Monguno local government area of Borno state.

Sources revealed that the incident took place last Thursday, but due to a poor telecommunication network the information was delayed to our Correspondent in Maiduguri.

Monguno is about 136 km from Maiduguri, the state capital and is located in the heart of the Northern Borno Senatorial District.

It was gathered that military troops responded swiftly by repelling the attack, even as no confirmation on the number of casualty(s) from the side of the terrorists.

A military Source who confirmed the incident on Saturday informed that “the remains of the victims have been recovered and deposited at a hospital Morgue awaiting burial, as their families and relatives have been briefed about the sad news”.