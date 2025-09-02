Bode Saadu Community signs MoU on Outreach Centre with Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin

The District Head of Bode Saadu, Lanwa and Jebba Alhaji Aliyu Olarongbe Gambari receiving the signed Memorandum of Understanding from the Director of the Directorate of Continuing Education Centre Dr AbdulGaniyu Abdullahi Niyyas.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Bode Saadu Outreach Centre of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin was officially sealed on Wednesday, 27th August 2025, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the College and Bode Saadu community.

The Bode Saadu delegation was led by the District Head of Bode Saadu, Lanwa, and Jebba, Alhaji Aliyu Olarongbe Gambari, who commended the College for its commitment to community development and collaboration.

He also thanked all those who contributed in one way or the other to make the outreach a reality.

The team was warmly received by the management of the College, led by the Provost, Dr. Ayinde Shehu Jawondo, who expressed appreciation for their initiative and reaffirmed the institution’s readiness to partner with the Outreach Center.

The MoU was signed by District Head of Bode Saadu and the Study Centre manager Mallam Mallam AbdulKadri Jimoh on behalf of Bode Saadu while the Provost Dr Jawondo Sheu Ahmed and Mr Yakubu Muhammed the Registrar signed on behalf of the College.

In his own remarks, the Director of the Directorate of Continuing Education (DCE) of the College, Dr. AbdulGaniyu Abdullahi Niyyas congratulated the Bode Saadu community and enjoined them to do everything possible to sustain the achievement.

The event which was an important step towards strengthening the ties between the Bode Saadu Outreach Center and the College is expected to promote mutual cooperation, capacity building, and community-oriented initiatives