Blue Economy: Ugborodo’s untapped path to prosperity

Escravos Channel

By Erefoluwa Maurice Keka

Delta State, Nigeria — As global economies shift focus from oil to more sustainable sources of growth, experts are calling for urgent investment in Nigeria’s blue economy. Communities like Ugborodo in Delta State are identified as key beneficiaries.

Ugborodo, a riverine community at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean and host to major oil facilities, has long lived with the paradox of wealth in its waters and poverty on its shores. Despite decades of oil exploration, residents say they have yet to feel the impact of development. Joblessness and unfulfilled projects such as the Ogidigben Gas Industrial Park remain stark reminders of what has been lost.

Economic analysts argue that the blue economy—which includes fishing, aquaculture, marine transport, coastal tourism, and renewable energy—offers a way out of this cycle. Globally worth more than $2.5 trillion annually, the sector is seen as a sustainable frontier that could transform Nigeria’s coastal areas.

“For a community like Ugborodo, investment in modern fishing fleets, seafood processing, and maritime logistics could create thousands of jobs and reduce the dependence on oil,” one maritime development consultant said. “The ocean is their natural asset; it should be their ladder out of poverty.”

Beyond economics, advocates highlight the environmental benefits. Protecting mangroves, restoring degraded creeks, and promoting eco-tourism around the Escravos and Benin River could safeguard the community’s future while attracting local and international visitors.

However, success depends on political will. Stakeholders warn that without clear government policies, genuine community participation, and transparent partnerships with oil companies and private investors, the blue economy risks becoming another abandoned promise.

For many in Ugborodo, the stakes are high. With youth unemployment fueling youth restiveness and insecurity in the region, the community urgently needs alternatives. The blue economy, residents argue, is not just an opportunity—it is a necessity.

One local youth leader said, “The sea has always been our life. If Nigeria invests in it, we will not only survive, we will prosper.”

For Ugborodo and other coastal dwellers, the ocean is more than water—it is the gateway to dignity, security, and sustainable wealth.