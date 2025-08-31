Between Socrates’ Republic and Izunaso’s vision of leadership

By EMMANUEL ONWUBIKO

Amongst the earliest philosophers, Socrates holds a very distinctive position for all epoch. Socrates addressed the functionality of the legislative house in nations of the World even though he dwelt on his city state but his works have universal and obviously eternal applicability.

This founding father of Philosophy, according to an entry in the Encyclopedia Britannica, Socrates (born c. 470 bce, Athens [Greece]—died 399 bce, Athens) was an ancient Greek philosopher whose way of life, character, and thought exerted a profound influence on Classical antiquity and Western philosophy.

Socrates was a widely recognised and controversial figure in his native Athens, so much so that he was frequently mocked in the plays of comic dramatists. (The Clouds of Aristophanes, produced in 423, is the best-known example.) Although Socrates himself wrote nothing, he is depicted in conversation in compositions by a small circle of his admirers—Plato and Xenophon first among them. He is portrayed in these works as a man of great insight, integrity, self-mastery, and argumentative skill. The impact of his life was all the greater because of the way in which it ended: at age 70, he was brought to trial on a charge of impiety and sentenced to death by poisoning (the poison probably being hemlock) by a jury of his fellow citizens. Plato’s Apology of Socrates purports to be the speech Socrates gave at his trial in response to the accusations made against him (Greek apologia means “defense”). Its powerful advocacy of the examined life and its condemnation of Athenian democracy have made it one of the central documents of Western thought and culture.

Turning now to content, in the Republic, Socrates develops an ideal city, referred to as the Callipolis (literally, the beautiful or noble city). The Callipolis consists of three classes: a large working class of farmers and craftspeople, an educated military class, and a small number of elite philosophers who will rule the city. The military and ruler classes are called “guardians,” and they will not have any private property. Indeed, they will hold everything in common, including women, men, and children. Unlike in the Callipolis, private property is allowed throughout Magnesia and political power spreads throughout the city. Another notable difference is that only philosophers possess fully-developed virtue in the Republic (and in the Phaedo), while in the Laws the Athenian says that correct legislation aims at developing virtue in the entire citizen body. To be sure, the political structure of the Callipolis secures the correct behaviour of all citizens. However, because complete virtue involves knowledge, which only philosophers have, non-philosophers can only approximate virtue. In other words, the Laws seems to express more optimism than the Republic with respect to the average citizen’s ability to be virtuous. Philosophically, the legislature is key to good governance. This is why we are examining the half-way performance of one of Nigeria’s most high ranking Senators in the person of Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso of Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly of Nigeria.

At the midway point of his current tenure in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Izunaso stands as one of the most visible and highly regarded political figures from Imo State. Representing the Imo West Senatorial District and serving as the highest-ranking senator from the state, Izunaso’s contributions over the past two years have placed him at the forefront of national politics and local development.

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, he entered the Senate with both experience and expectations, and at this juncture, it is proper to render a sober yet appreciative assessment of his stewardship. The record shows significant achievement, consistent representation, and a passion for development, but also reveals areas where his legacy could be made even more impactful if he directs greater attention—particularly to the urgent matter of youth empowerment.

Izunaso’s legislative record in these two years demonstrates both substance and vision. He chairs the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, a critical committee that has a direct bearing on Nigeria’s economic growth and financial stability. Under his watch, the Investment and Securities Bill was introduced and advanced, opening up Nigeria’s capital market to broader participation, including the regulation of emerging asset classes such as cryptocurrency. This has not only strengthened investor confidence but has also ensured that young Nigerians, who are among the most active participants in digital financial assets, can operate in a more regulated and secure environment.

For a nation struggling with financial illiteracy and lack of inclusion, this intervention is far-reaching. In addition, Izunaso has been vocal in promoting fairness in Nigeria’s federal structure. His bill seeking the creation of a new state in the South-East—Anim State—demonstrates his recognition of long-standing inequities in representation. The South-East has remained disadvantaged in terms of the number of states compared to other regions, and his advocacy on this matter is evidence of his commitment to justice and balance. By giving voice to this agitation in the Senate, Izunaso has shown that he is not only responsive to the needs of his constituents but also attuned to broader national debates.

Beyond the walls of the Senate, Izunaso’s footprint is evident in his constituency. He has delivered tangible projects that address both immediate needs and long-term development. In communities such as Akokwa and Urualla, he has championed the establishment of skills acquisition centres complete with modern facilities and boreholes. These centres symbolise his recognition that technical skills and vocational training can provide youths with employable skills to navigate Nigeria’s tough economy.

He also launched an ambitious agricultural empowerment programme worth N2 billion in Orlu Zone in collaboration with an international partner, Agri Crowdy. This initiative targeted 1,200 beneficiaries across the 12 local government areas in his senatorial zone and introduced innovative agricultural practices ranging from seed farming to fish breeding. More recently, he organised a three-day training for youths and women in New Owerri, which provided participants with seedlings, cash support, and guidance on how to form cooperatives to access markets and credit.

Infrastructure development has also featured prominently in his mid-term record.

The road project he flagged off in Isiekenesi, Ideato South, was a longstanding demand of the community, and the commencement of that project has been widely praised for its potential to unlock economic opportunities and facilitate trade. Izunaso’s interventions have also included the construction of conference halls in local governments, the rehabilitation of hospitals and schools, electrification projects, and the installation of streetlights under the “Light Up Orlu” initiative. These projects, spread across the district, testify to a senator who understands that development must be holistic and multifaceted.

His empowerment strategy has extended beyond agriculture. He has distributed sewing machines, grinding machines, motorcycles, barbing kits, welding tools, and vehicles to constituents, with special attention to persons with disabilities. In doing so, Izunaso has demonstrated an inclusive approach that seeks to lift diverse groups out of poverty. He has also paid attention to education, awarding scholarships to more than 200 university students, sponsoring candidates for UTME and WASSCE, and rewarding high-performing students with additional scholarships. Plans for a technology innovation centre in partnership with Michigan State University are already underway, offering hope that the youths of Imo West will gain access to 21st-century skills and digital literacy.

In healthcare, his efforts through the Kpakpando Foundation have provided medical outreach services, rehabilitated health facilities, and distributed relief materials, especially during festive seasons. Food distribution, support for widows, and assistance for the elderly are regular features of his outreach, reflecting a senator who recognises the importance of caring for the vulnerable. Importantly, Izunaso has maintained a culture of accountability, presenting annual scorecards to his constituents and pledging to hold regular interactive sessions. Such openness is rare in Nigerian politics and strengthens trust between him and his people.

Yet, despite these achievements, one must speak frankly about an area that still demands greater attention. That area is youth empowerment. The truth is that while Izunaso has made commendable interventions through agricultural training and vocational support, the scale of the crisis in Imo State demands far more ambitious action. The insecurity in the state, which has led to countless deaths, destruction, and fear, is fuelled by youths who, lacking economic opportunities, are deceived into joining armed groups, cult organisations, and gangs masquerading as freedom fighters. These are not young men and women driven purely by ideology; rather, they are children of desperation, people who cannot see any path to survival outside crime. It is here that Izunaso’s next two years must focus with laser precision.

As the highest-ranking senator from Imo State, Izunaso commands significant influence in the National Assembly. His standing as a founding member of the APC also gives him access to the highest levels of decision-making in government. These two advantages place him in a unique position to attract resources, programmes, and partnerships that could scale youth empowerment beyond hundreds to thousands.

While it is not the constitutional duty of a senator to eradicate poverty or to create jobs directly, the reality of Nigerian politics is that senators who leverage their stature and networks can pull in federal interventions, donor funds, and private sector partnerships that transform their zones. In this respect, Izunaso can and should do more. By championing large-scale youth empowerment programmes—whether through entrepreneurship funds, skills hubs, digital training centres, or agribusiness cooperatives—he would not only reduce restiveness but also solidify peace and stability in his constituency. Even if only half of the youths in Imo West were meaningfully engaged in productive ventures, the crisis of insecurity in the state would reduce dramatically.

There is also a political dimension. Many are already projecting Izunaso for higher office beyond the Senate. Expectations, therefore, are rising. With higher visibility comes higher scrutiny. He cannot afford to be remembered merely as the senator who did well with roads, scholarships, and healthcare. He must be remembered as the senator who tackled the root cause of insecurity in Imo State by championing youth empowerment. If he succeeds in that regard, he would not only secure his legacy but also demonstrate that politics can be about changing lives in sustainable ways. He has already laid the foundation; the task now is to scale and deepen those interventions.

Of course, this is not to suggest that the responsibility lies with him alone. The state government has an even greater role to play, and the Federal Government must provide a conducive environment for investment and job creation. But Izunaso’s position, alongside the fact that the governor of Imo State hails from the same senatorial zone, means that the two leaders can synergise more closely to deliver on this critical priority. It would be an historic failure if their combined political influence did not result in a significant transformation of youth fortunes in Orlu and its environs.

In fairness, Izunaso has shown that he understands the importance of empowerment, as evidenced by his interventions in agriculture and vocational skills. What is required now is scale, strategy, and sustainability. Instead of occasional distributions of equipment, programmes must be structured, monitored, and expanded in ways that transform communities. Youths need not only tools but also access to credit, mentorship, and markets. They need support to start and sustain businesses, to learn digital skills that open global opportunities, and to participate in industries beyond subsistence. Izunaso’s contacts at home and abroad, his experience in governance, and his political stature all position him to make this happen.

Two years into his tenure, it is undeniable that Senator Izunaso has provided effective, responsive, and inclusive representation. His legislative achievements are significant, his constituency projects are visible, and his social interventions are commendable. He has balanced the responsibilities of a lawmaker with those of a community leader, and he has done so with humility and accountability. But in the same breath, it must be said that he cannot afford to rest on these laurels. The remaining two years of his tenure must be dedicated to tackling the scourge of youth unemployment and disempowerment that feeds insecurity in Imo State. Doing so would not only reduce crime but also unleash the creative energies of thousands of young men and women whose talents are currently wasting.

If Senator Izunaso rises to this challenge, he would leave behind a legacy far greater than roads, scholarships, and health outreaches. He would be remembered as the leader who helped rescue a generation from the grip of hopelessness and violence. At this half-way point, his report card is strong, with a record of commendable achievements that deserve praise. But as he prepares for the second half of his term, he must know that the true measure of his leadership will not be in what has been done already, but in what more can still be done.

*Onwubiko is the founder of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, and was National Commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria.