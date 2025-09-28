Benin political, socio-cultural leaders preach unity at summit

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – PROMINENT Benin political, socio-cultural leaders yesterday called for unity among the Benin irrespective of political divide for the development of the Benin nation whose reputation they said is being undermined in some quarters.

They also identified division and envy among themselves as some of the challenges bedeviling the kingdom.

They stated these at an event tagged Benin Unity Summit organized by the Benin Summit Group which had former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie, Senators Ehigie Uzamere, Neda Imasuen in attendance.

Others include Minority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon Charity Aiguobarueghian former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Johnson Agbonayinma among others.

In his speech, Owie called for renaissance while paying tribute to past Benin monarchs, prominent Benin people both dead and living.

He lamented that the Benin are losing their political influence in the state, the Benin voice is drowning at the national level while its youths are in despair and the Benin culture once celebrated worldwide, he said now struggles for survival.

Owie called reclamation of values, investment in youth leadership, re-building of infrastructure and turning its culture into economic activities as some of the ways out for the Benin.

He said “At this moment, we must choose: Will Benin be remembered as a fallen giant, or as a nation that stumbled but rose again?

“Let us dare to act. Let us dare to unite. Let us resist those forces, internal or external, that tend to divide us. Let us dare to reimagine possibilities. Let us re-energise and encourage community service which has powered sustainable development.”

Panel of discussants at the summit with the theme: One Voice, One Vision, One Benin, all agreed that the lack of unity and the individualism mentality has hampered the development of various Benin communities and towns.

Convener of the Benin Summit Group, Osaro Oniawu, said that the group is non-political, warning that no one should use the group as an instrument to achieve his or her political ambition.

He called on Benin sons and daughters to come together “as one for the progress and development of the seven local governments that make up Edo South.”

He lamented that the concentration of all Benin indigenes on Benin City has stunted the growth and development of other communities in the senatorial district.

In his goodwill message, Senator representing Edo South, Neda Imasuen, while stating that every Benin son or daughter sees his or herself as leader, lamented that this attitude draws back the Benin as a people.

On his part, Sen Uzamere said “we must cultivate love,” adding that “we cannot rise when we remain divided; we can’t progress, if we remain fighting ourselves.”