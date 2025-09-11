Being called ‘Queen of Afrobeat’ makes me uncomfortable – Tiwa Savage

By Patrick Igwe

Award-winning singer Tiwa Savage has made it clear that she does not embrace the “Queen of Afrobeats” title often attached to her name, arguing that many other women in the genre deserve the same recognition.

In a recent discussion with Apple Music’s Ebro, Tiwa acknowledged the admiration behind the label but admitted it is not a tag she is willing to carry.

“Yeah, they call me the Queen of Afrobeats, but there are a lot of us that are Queens,” she noted.

Tiwa explained that accepting such a title would come with pressure she is not comfortable with.

“Personally, I don’t like that tag, it’s uncomfortable because I feel like if I start accepting it, I need to be humble and secondly, it doesn’t make sense to me. So, I don’t accept it. But I appreciate it,” she said.

According to her, the tag likely stuck because she was one of the first Nigerian female acts to break through on a major level.

“I didn’t come up with it. I think it’s just because I was one of the first female artistes in Nigeria to break through. I do appreciate that. I’m not taking it for granted,” she added.