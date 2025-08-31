Being born into royalty is opportunity to inspire, lead – P Tee Money

For Thompson Iyamu — actor, DJ, author, philanthropist, and prince of the Benin Royal Family — life has always been about balance. Balancing family with fame, tradition with modernity, and two distinct heritages: the cultural richness of Nigeria and the enduring legacy of Judaism. His story is one of resilience, creativity, and a commitment to unity that transcends borders.

Born into the Benin Royal Family, Iyamu inherited the title of prince from his father, who was also a prince. From an early age, he understood that royalty is less about privilege and more about responsibility. The traditions and values instilled in him emphasized service, humility, and the duty to uplift others. “Being born a prince isn’t about crowns or thrones,” Iyamu has often said. “It’s about how you use your position to inspire, to give back, and to lead by example.”

At the heart of Iyamu’s journey is family. Married to Wendy Tingling and a proud father, he credits his loved ones as his anchor. “Family grounds you,” he explains. “It gives you balance when the world is pulling you in different directions.” That belief was tested in February 2021 when he faced a devastating double loss. His step-brother passed away, and just five days later, his father followed. It was a moment that shook him profoundly, but also reminded him of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing those closest. Rather than allowing grief to break him, he has spoken about channeling it into resilience and carrying forward his father’s legacy of strength and dignity.

Perhaps what makes Iyamu’s story truly unique is the duality of his heritage. With Nigerian and Jewish roots, he has long embraced the richness of both cultures, finding identity and pride in the connection between them. “It’s a blessing to carry two worlds within me,” he reflects. “Nigeria gave me resilience and royalty; Judaism gave me discipline, strength, and a deep respect for tradition. Together, they shape how I see myself and how I see the world.” This pride is not just personal but public. Iyamu has become an outspoken advocate for African unity, using his platform to encourage young people to embrace their heritage and history. In his eyes, unity and cultural pride are not just ideals but powerful tools for progress.

Iyamu’s career reflects his diverse spirit. In Hollywood, he secured roles in major productions such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider alongside Angelina Jolie, The Mummy Returns with Dwayne Johnson and Arnold Vosloo, and The Scorpion Kingwith Johnson and Michael Clarke Duncan. He also appeared in European films such as Tom & Thomas (directed by Esmé Lammers) and the British crime drama I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead opposite Clive Owen. Beyond acting, Iyamu has carved out an international career in music as P Tee Money, performing as a DJ across Europe and beyond. Known for his ability to blend genres and connect with audiences from all walks of life, his music career has mirrored the same cultural fusion that defines his personal life. As an author, he has published works ranging from fiction to motivational writing, extending his creative voice into literature. Each medium — film, music, writing — becomes another avenue for him to tell stories, uplift people, and connect cultures.

True to his royal upbringing and personal values, Iyamu has devoted much of his life to philanthropy. His foundation supports education and empowerment initiatives for African youth, aiming to inspire the next generation to dream boldly and achieve their potential. For him, philanthropy isn’t charity — it’s responsibility. “When you’ve been given much,” he says, “you must give much back.” Whether through youth programs, cultural advocacy, or social campaigns, his message consistently points to unity, dignity, and resilience.

Despite his achievements and royal lineage, Iyamu is widely recognized as approachable and down to earth. Friends and colleagues describe him as generous, humble, and genuine — a man who values people over status. “Titles fade, fame fades,” he often says. “But kindness and respect — that’s what people remember.”

Today, Thompson Iyamu stands as a man of many roles: prince, husband, father, actor, DJ, author, and philanthropist. Yet beneath the titles lies a deeper purpose: to bridge worlds, celebrate heritage, and leave a legacy rooted in unity. A prince by birth and a leader by choice, Iyamu’s story is not only about where he comes from, but also about the bridges he is building between cultures, continents, and communities. His journey is proof that heritage and humanity, when embraced with pride and humility, can shape a life that inspires generations to come.