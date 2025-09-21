BBO’s Charismatic Afro Christian Worship Sprint 

By Oluwamayowa Idowu

In a landscape crowded with voices, Bakare Boluwatife (BBO)’s catalogue stood out across this writer’s frantic search for talented voices within that terrain. In three notable releases, 2023’s “Sound of Mercy”; 2024’s “Most High” and this year’s “My God”, BBO’s hypermelodic, culturally-charged and cathartic artistry stood out with a distinctive presence that distinguishes his musicianship.

Born in Ijebu, Ogun State, BBO first honed his craft as a performer in local congregations, where call-and-response and bilingual refrains

became his natural idioms. So, in “Sound of Mercy” his complex composition unsurprisingly embodies these techniques, creating a deeply cathartic worship song that shines as both a prayer companion and a gem for ministrations.

His code-switching lyricism also takes up centrestage on “Most High (Live Recording”, where he unlocks a polyphonic groove that brims with melodramatic delivery, soulful guitar and violin chord progressions, and thickened melodic contrast. The song equally shines as a prayerful anthem, showcasing BBO’s devotion to his thematic direction and his knack for cultural fusions.

Another poignant unifier across these releases is the tactful tonal balance that skeletons his song’s arrangement. On “Most High” and “Sound of Mercy”, he cleverly emphasizes this technique, stylising each release with cathartic scat singing, call-and-response, and witty song fillers that pace them with a soothing tension-and-release. “Most High”, especially, flatters his command of this tonal balance, being a live recording where he had to consider crowd noise, and also maintain a firm cadence while performing to thousands.

And in his recent release, “My God”, he stretches his evocations with a more intricate composition as he explores a strophic arrangement where he ditches the traditional form of a separate chorus and rather uses a refrain throughout the song. His folk-laden delivery also enlivens the tune, restating that tangy cultural flavour that anchors his worship-based artistry.

Across BBO’s ongoing sojourn, he’s proving his mettle as a trailblazing African Christian worship musician, creating records that echo with function, musicality and artistic authenticity. With his watertight arsenal of inspirational and prayer-tuned releases, he is poised to become one of the most vibrant voices within his scene in the near future.

BBO is a Nigerian Christian Gospel musician, with a strong focus in Worship music. His rising catalogue, including collaborations with industry heavyweights such as EmmaOMG, Peterson Okopi, and P. Daniel Olawande, among others, colour his mission to redefine Christian gospel music across Africa and in the diaspora.

His stages — from Luli Concert in Lagos to YMR in the United Kingdom and the Dubai Youth Conference — confirm his growing international profile.

What binds these milestones is a consistent artistic vision: music as shared language, rooted in Yoruba inflections but framed for a global audience. If performance is a dialogue between heaven and earth, BBO has found a way to let Lagos, London, and Dubai all take part in the conversation.