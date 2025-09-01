Bayern’s Davies returns to training

Bayern Munich and Canada left-back Alphonso Davies has returned to training with the ball, five months after tearing his ACL while on international duty, his club announced Monday.

Davies, 24, injured his knee while playing for Canada against the United States in their Nations League third-place playoff in March.

“Alphonso Davies was able to train again with the ball on Monday,” Bayern said in a statement.

Having returned to individual training a month ago, Davies is expected to be available for the Bundesliga side in October.

Davies, who captains the Canadian national side, extended his deal in Munich to 2030 in February.

Injured Bayern forward Jamal Musiala is not expected to return from a broken ankle until 2026, while defender Hiroki Ito may make it back from a foot injury by the end of the calendar year.