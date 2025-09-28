Bandits kill 11 forest guards, community head in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Ilorin—Eleven forest guards and a community head were on Sunday morning killed in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, after rampaging bandits stormed the community.

The victims, made up of forest guards and vigilantes, had been stationed to provide security when the assailants struck.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who expressed deep grief over the tragedy, described the incident as a major setback to ongoing efforts to stamp out banditry in the state. He called for increased security deployments to Oke-Ode and other vulnerable communities in Kwara.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Governor said the state requires more military presence to roll back criminal activities in parts of Kwara South and Kwara North. He lamented the loss of civilians and forest guards, praising the victims for their “patriotism and love for their communities.”

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families. No word can adequately capture the depth of my sadness and nothing can compensate the bereaved families over these incidents,” the Governor said, while urging residents to remain calm and avoid reprisals.

The Governor also commended the bravery of the security volunteers, noting that although five forest guards were killed, they succeeded in neutralizing several attackers.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army Headquarters has directed the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Ibadan, to relocate temporarily to Kwara to boost military response.

Similarly, the state police command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi. According to the statement, armed men invaded the Ogbayo area of Oke-Ode at about 7:00 am, shooting sporadically.

“A combined team of police operatives and members of the National Forest Security Service responded swiftly to the scene, where they discovered 12 lifeless bodies of vigilante members, including the Baale of Ogbayo,” the statement read.

It added that four persons with gunshot wounds were rushed to hospital, while the deceased were evacuated. The command said a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators, assuring residents that justice will be served.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, extended condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed the commitment of the police to safeguarding lives and property in Kwara State.