Bago urges herdsmen to embrace ranching

File photo

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger has re-echoed the need to sensitise the Fulani race to embrace cattle ranching for improved livestock and to checkmate insecurity resulting from farmer-herder clashes.

The governor stated this during a courtesy visit to him by representatives of different Fulani groups, under the auspices of the Madako Foundation for conflict resolution and empowerment on Thursday in Minna.

Bago described ranching as the best and most improved platform for livestock; hence, the need for the Fulani people to embrace it, as it will equally generate more income for them through value chain production.

He described them as hardworking people and acknowledged the efforts of the State Government in identifying the bad ones who engage in nefarious activities.

Bago cautioned those who invade people’s farms against such practice for peace to reign.

The governor, who urged them to enrol their children in schools, applauded the efforts of the CEO of Madako Foundation for her initiative of creating avenues for Fulani children to go back to school.

He called on educated Fulani sons and daughters to come to Niger to improve nomadic schools.

Dr Abubakar Umar-Girei, who represented the Lamido of Adamawa, commended the governor for his unending love and support for the Fulani people.

He said that Bago has vindicated and carried them along in the scheme of things, while also appreciating the governor for his support of the Foundation.

Umar-Girei said the Fulani race is proud to associate with the governor and ready to key into his progressive ideas.

He added that Fulani leaders would cooperate with the government of Niger to fish out criminals to ensure peace in the state and beyond.

Earlier, Hauwa Ibrahim-Madako, the Chief Executive Officer of Madako Foundation for Conflict Resolution and Empowerment, said the foundation was established to support families with special needs children.

She said that other areas are the enrollment of school dropouts, conflict resolution and empowerment, adding that over 2,000 children across the country are benefitting from the foundation.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, Taraba All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, commended the governor for his support for the Fulani people.

In her remarks, Hajia Maimuna Mohammed, the Director-General, School Reforms, applauded the efforts of Madako Foundation in trying to encourage children enrollment into schools.

She said that the initiative is complementing the efforts of the state government with a model of school buildings to be constructed in Fulani settlements across the state.