Back 2 School: Do not ignore technology in your studies, NGO tells students

By Efe Onodjae

As pupils prepare to resume the new academic session, a non-governmental organisation, Helping Hand Community, has urged students not to ignore technology in their studies, stressing that Africa must begin to compete with the developed world by raising a technologically driven generation.

Speaking during the NGO’s Back-to-School Outreach in Lagos, the Convener, Engineer Oladimeji Awofusi, said the programme, now in its fourth edition, has impacted over 2,000 children since inception. According to him, this year’s outreach, the biggest so far, reached 500 students with school bags, writing materials, food items, and free medical check-ups.

He said: “We are here to celebrate the kids as they get ready to return to school. Our aim is to lift their spirits by giving them the necessary school supplies and ensuring they are motivated to attend classes. If somebody is willing to encourage them, they will be happy to go to school every day.”

Awofusi, who noted that the NGO also runs an Attendance Monitoring System that rewards punctuality with scholarships, explained that the initiative goes beyond Lagos but would require more volunteers to expand across Nigeria and Africa.

On partnership, he commended local and international sponsors, including White Lightning, HCT from Burkina Faso, and partners from Houston, Texas, for their support. Parents at the event also benefitted from a session on Effective Parenting, organised in collaboration with child protection agencies.

CEO and Owner of ACTS Advanced Computer Technicians Services based in Houston, and a key partner, emphasised the importance of technology in learning. He said: “My advice to the students is, do not ignore technology in your learning process. Africa has the potential to compete globally, but it starts with how we prepare our children. The bigger a person grows in his career, the more he should give back by teaching the next generation.”

For many students, the outreach was a refreshing experience. Ishola Kareem, an SS1 student of Dawson Senior School, who attended for the first time, described the event as creative and impactful. “I feel good. If they can be doing it every year, we would really appreciate it. They said they are going to give us school supplies, free games, free haircuts and more,” he said.

Advising his peers, Kareem added: “Students should face their studies and be consistent. Those that are hooligans should stop it and begin with the positive.”

Parents also expressed gratitude for the initiative, with Mrs. Sekinat Muritala, who attended with her two children, urging other organisations to emulate Helping Hand. “This is my first time here, and I am really happy. God bless them. We need more of this every year,” she said.

The outreach also featured free dental checks, blood care services, and a pledge to continue school renovations and uniform support for students during the academic year.

