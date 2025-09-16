Babalakin & Co holds Finance Roundtable, Sept 17

By Innocent Anaba

The law firm of Babalakin & Co, will hold its “Finance Roundtable, themed “Structuring for Growth: Leveraging Mauritius for Cross-Border Expansion and Financing.”

A statement by the law firm said: “Finance Roundtable 1.0 is about bringing international finance to our shores and empowering Nigerian companies to compete on a global stage.”

The statement further said: “The high-level breakfast event slated for September 17, 2025, will bring together Nigeria’s leading entrepreneurs,

investors, and professionals for a forward-looking conversation on structuring, finance, growth, and

global opportunity.

“It is more than an event; it is a bridge to a brighter business future. For decades, Babalakin & Co., has been a trusted adviser in Nigeria’s commercial legal landscape.

“With the Finance Roundtable, the firm will help businesses recognise or attract cross-border capital and networks-crucial bridges for global expansion.

At the heart of the Finance Roundtable is a unique collaboration with Intercontinental Trust Limited, ITL, a leading Mauritius-based financial and fiduciary services company licensed by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission, with offices across Africa and Asia.

“By joining forces with ITL, Babalakin & Co. is giving Nigerian investors and companies direct access to priceless practical expertise on international structuring, while keeping the focus firmly on attracting capital into Nigeria and Africa.

“The speaker line-up features Mabel Okereke, Partner, Babalakin & Co., Azeez Abiodun, Chief Representative Officer (Nigeria), Mauritius Commercial Bank, and Kesaven Moothoosamy, Chief

Executive Officer, ITL.

“Together, they will lead a candid conversation and share actionable insights on Accessing international finance without losing local focus; designing robust structures for investments and asset management; creating competitive platforms for Nigerian businesses to grow, expand and compete globally.

“Mauritius is a trusted international hub, and when used strategically, it can help channel resources back into sectors that matter most for our economy.

“The event promises to be a meeting point for high-net-worth individuals, fund managers, business owners, and thought leaders, to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and shape new strategies for African growth.

“The initiative reflects Babalakin & Co.’s broader vision of law: proactive, practical, and tuned to the realities of business. Beyond advocacy, the firm is creating platforms where finance, law, and opportunity meet, helping Nigerian entrepreneurs and investors chart a bigger future,” the statement added.