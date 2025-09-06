Azuh Arinze conferred with CIPA Fellowship

The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Mr. Azuh Arinze, KSM, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria (CIPA).

Established in 1996 and chartered by Act of Parliament No. 1 of 2017, CIPA recognizes outstanding individuals who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, administration, and public service.

Azuh, a renowned journalist and prolific author, has written several influential works including The CEO’s Bible (Volumes 1 & 2), Success Is Not Served A La Carte, Anything and Everything Journalism, My Story of Many Colours, and Conversations with Showbiz Stars.

Academically, he holds a HND in Mass Communication, a B.Sc. in Public Administration, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration. He is also currently pursuing his doctorate in the same field.

Before founding YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, the proud Rotarian and Knight served as Editor of Encomium Weekly. The conferment ceremony was held in Lagos on Saturday, August 6, 2025.

In the official letter of admission, Dr. Uche Okereke, FCPA, FCEA, JP, Registrar/Chief Executive and Secretary to the Council, wrote: