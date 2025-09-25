AULNU charts roadmap for responsible AI in Nigerian academic libraries

By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Association of University Librarians of Nigerian Universities (AULNU) has unveiled a strategic roadmap for the responsible adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigerian academic libraries, aimed at strengthening learning and research across universities.

The initiative was the highlight of AULNU’s 113th meeting, held from September 22 to 26, 2025, at the Committee of Vice Chancellors Secretariat, Abuja, in collaboration with the Nigerian University Libraries Consortium (NULIB). The gathering brought together university librarians to deliberate on positioning libraries in the era of AI-driven education.

The two-day technical sessions were led by Sylvester Israel Ebhonu, a renowned Digital Transformation Leader and Faculty Librarian at Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa. He introduced participants to innovative tools such as the AI Librarian Mentor (Bibliomentor) and the AI Reference Librarian, designed to support both library professionals and users.

Ebhonu, who recently received the Dr. Victoria Okojie Award for Advocacy and Promotion of Library and Information Services, also facilitated breakout sessions where librarians, systems analysts, and e-librarians addressed critical issues in AI integration. Discussions emphasized the need for policy frameworks, ethical guidelines, capacity building, and infrastructure investment to ensure that AI enhances academic integrity rather than undermines it.

Special guest Prof. Andrew Haruna, Secretary General of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), alongside speakers such as Dr. Ogochukwu T. Emiri and Dr. Femi Joshua, shared insights on harnessing AI to expand access and improve library services.

AULNU Chairperson, Prof. Angela Ebele Okpala, commended the collaborative effort, urging university librarians to work closely with their Vice Chancellors in implementing the insights gained from the workshop.

“The era of smart libraries is here, and Nigerian University Librarians are ready to lead responsibly,” remarked one participant.

According to AULNU, the resolutions from the meeting form a strategic blueprint to keep Nigerian academic libraries at the forefront of knowledge development while ensuring the responsible adoption of emerging technologies.