Auger-Aliassime beats Rublev to make US Open last eight

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates after winning the men’s singles round of 16 tennis match against Russias Andrey Rublev on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 1, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the US Open on Monday as the Canadian 25th seed reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final in three years.

Auger-Aliassime retrieved a break in the first set before seizing control against the 15th-ranked Rublev, triumphing 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 for just his second win over the Russian in nine attempts.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime backed up his win over third seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round and will play Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the last eight.

Auger-Aliassime climbed as high as sixth in the world at the end of 2022 but had not made it to a major quarter-final since that year’s Australian Open.

His deepest run at a Grand Slam came when he advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open four years ago.

“It feels even better than the first time,” Auger-Aliassime said of returning to the last eight in New York.

“I think the first time at 21 I was kind of on my way up. To have a few setbacks, injuries, struggles with confidence… to come back for a second time to the quarter-finals here, it feels much better.

“It feels more deserved. I’m soaking in every moment here.”