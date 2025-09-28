Aston Villa break winless run with 3-1 comeback over Fulham

Ollie Watkins ended his barren spell in front of goal as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 for their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday.

Champions League quarter-finalists last season, Villa began the day in the relegation zone after taking just three points from their opening five league games.

Unai Emery’s men got off to another woeful start when Raul Jimenez headed in Sasa Lukic’s corner after just three minutes.

Fulham felt aggrieved not to be further ahead after bossing the opening half hour.

Twice the visitors were denied strong penalty appeals.

Josh King was harshly booked for diving when he was clipped trying to round Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Matty Cash then escaped claims for handball when he blocked King’s goalbound effort.

Watkins’ long wait for a goal has played a major factor in Villa’s slow start to the season.

The England international even missed from the penalty spot in Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League win over Bologna.

However, his 11-game scoreless streak came to an end with a cushioned lob over Bernd Leno to turn the game around just before half-time.

Villa then took control with two goals in as many minutes just after the break.

John McGinn blasted into the bottom corner from outside the box to give the home side the lead.

Another Watkins burst in behind created the third as his low cross was fired in by Emi Buendia.

Victory lifts Villa up to 16th, two points behind Fulham, who slip to 10th.

