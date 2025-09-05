Army storms terror hotspots, recovers 158 cattle, forces ISWAP surrender

FILE IMAGE

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian military has intensified its clampdown on terrorists and criminal groups, recovering 158 cattle and recording the surrender of a terrorist’s family member in a series of coordinated operations across Borno, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Plateau States.

In Borno State, troops of the 192 Battalion, Gwoza, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, secured the surrender of an adult female family member of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS). She reportedly fled from Chikide Village with only ¦ 4,500 before turning herself in. She has since been handed over to military intelligence officers for profiling.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade at the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Danmarke, intercepted rustlers who had raided Kyairu Village. The criminals fled, abandoning dozens of cattle which were later recovered and handed to local authorities.Similarly, in Kebbi State, troops of 1 Battalion (Rear), Augie, working with a joint security team, repelled armed terrorists who attacked Gulma Village in Argungu Local Government Area. Thirty cattle were recovered and returned to their rightful owners through traditional leaders.

In Sokoto State, clearance operations in the Sauna/Goboro Forest, Tangaza Local Government Area, forced terrorists to abandon 68 cattle, which were recovered and handed to community leaders for safe keeping.

The operations also extended to Plateau State, where troops of Sector 6, Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP), intervened following reports of farmland destruction. Twenty-one cattle were intercepted grazing unattended in Jos South, while another 39 were seized in Riyom Local Government Area.

after being found destroying crops. The livestock were secured pending further action.

Army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Appolona Anele, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustaining its momentum, denying terrorists and criminals freedom of action, and consolidating peace and security nationwide.