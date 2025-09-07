Army recovers weapons cache in Taraba border village

FILE IMAGE

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have uncovered a cache of arms and military equipment during a cordon-and-search operation in Ikyaior village, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to a statement issued by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Brigade, the operation was conducted on September 6, 2025, based on credible intelligence.

The intelligence report alleged that one Mr. Terhemen Nzagha, popularly known as “Full Fire”, was harboring armed criminals in Sabon-Gida Leke, a settlement within Ikyaior village along the Benue–Taraba border.

Troops stormed the location and, after a thorough search, discovered the arms cache. However, the suspected criminals had fled before the soldiers’ arrival.

Items recovered include five Special Forces face caps, three AK-47 magazines, three FN rifle magazines, three rifle slings, two FN rifle breech blocks and slides, one AK-47 firing mechanism, two FN rifle stocks, two FN rifle springs, one mini-telescopic sight, one AK-47 rifle butt, one FN rifle bag, one badminton bag, two charms, and one flashlight.

The Commander of the Brigade and Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift action.

He reassured residents of Taraba that the Army remains vigilant, proactive, and determined to rid the state of criminal elements. Uwa further appealed to the public to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies.