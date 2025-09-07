Army neutralises notorious bandit commander in Kogi operation

The Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade Lokoja says it has recorded major successes in its ongoing Operation EGWUA A TITE II in Kogi.

The Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, said in a statement on Sunday that notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Bala, and five others were neutralised on Friday, Sept. 5.

He said the operation, which began on Sept. 1, has yielded several successes, including neutralising bandits and rescuing kidnapped victims across affected communities.

Troops also recovered items, including five dane guns, one motorcycle, two mobile phones, and one AK-47 magazine containing 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Abdullahi added that arms and ammunition were recovered during operations in Lokoja, Kabba-Bunu, and Yagba West Local Government Areas of Kogi.

He explained that troops of 126 Battalion, led by their Commanding Officer and supported by Other Hybrid Forces, engaged bandits around Tunga, neutralising two during an encounter.

The Brigade Commander and Force Commander of Operation Accord III, Brig.-Gen. Kasim Sidi personally led operations, boosting morale, destroying bandit settlements, and maintaining dominance with patrols and ambushes.

On Sept. 2, troops launched an air combat mission in Ankomi, engaging fleeing bandits and neutralising many.

On Sept. 3, clearance operations in Aleke, Ungwan Soni, and Ungwan Nyaba rescued the kidnapped victim, Mr Pabo Suleiman, and his two children.

Abdullahi noted that on Sept. 5, troops neutralised Bala and five associates during a fierce gun battle at a hideout ahead of Tunga.

He reiterated the troops’ commitment to rid Kogi and the surrounding areas of banditry, criminality, and other threats with full backing from the commander.

He added that Operation EGWUA A TITE II continues to record positive results, stressing that troops remain resolute in restoring peace and security in the region.

