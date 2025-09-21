Army denies troops’ involvement in Cross River communal clash

By Steve Oko

ENUGU – The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports alleging that its troops were involved in a communal clash between Ochon community in Obubra Local Government Area and Alesi community in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

In a statement on Sunday, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Enugu, Lt. Col. Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, said troops of the 245 Battalion, Calabar, were deployed only to support civil authorities in maintaining peace and security in the affected areas.

“These reports are false, misleading, and clearly aimed at discrediting the efforts of troops working tirelessly to maintain peace in the area,” the statement read.

The Army explained that following renewed clashes between the communities on September 19, 2025, its troops responded promptly to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy in Ikom and Obubra LGAs.

Reaffirming its neutrality, the 82 Division stressed that it has no stake or interest in ownership, control, or settlement of land disputes between any communities.

“Our mandate is solely to maintain peace and forestall any breakdown of law and order that could endanger lives and property,” the statement added.

The Army further assured residents of its commitment to professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights, urging community leaders and stakeholders to embrace peaceful avenues for resolving disputes.

It also encouraged the public to disregard false reports and provide credible information on any security threats or possible misconduct by personnel through established reporting channels.