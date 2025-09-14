Armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill one, injure others

Armed herdsman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly killed a farmer and injured members of his family and several others in an attack on Tse Akor Gbatse village, Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, Benue State.

The incident, which occurred Saturday afternoon, also left several people missing and unaccounted for.

Sources from the community said the attackers stormed the area a few days after locals raised concerns about a possible invasion. They alleged that the assailants had camped at Rukubi in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State before launching the attack.

According to the source, the assailants killed Tachia Akor, while his wife, Mrs. Tsetim, and others sustained injuries. Some of the injured are receiving treatment at Adi Hospital in Daudu town.

The source added that many residents had fled their homes, leaving parts of the community deserted.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we were informed. Our men are already on it. Immediately we got the information, personnel were deployed, and they are already investigating the matter. Normalcy has also returned to the area,” he said.