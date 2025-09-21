Anti-graft body demands release of journalist whisked away from Abuja

…Alleges arrest was politically motivated

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking (NACAT) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of its Chairman, Mr Fejiro Oliver, an investigative journalist, who was arrested in Abuja and transferred to Delta State, describing the action as unlawful and politically motivated.

In a statement signed by its Operations Manager, Mr Stanley Ugagbe, NACAT alleged that Oliver was forcefully taken into custody by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force on Thursday, and moved to Asaba, where he is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“It should be noted that Mr Oliver was forcefully arrested on Thursday, September 18, 2025, in Abuja. In a disturbing display of executive overreach, he was immediately transferred to Asaba, Delta State, where he is currently being illegally detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in the midst of hardened criminals and suspected kidnappers,” the statement read.

The group stressed that Oliver’s continued detention amounted to an assault on civil liberties and democracy in Nigeria.

“Fejiro Oliver is not a criminal, he is a courageous journalist, whistleblower, and anti-corruption advocate whose tireless work has exposed high-level graft, abuse of office, and organised criminal networks across Nigeria. This crude attempt to silence him is not just an attack on an individual, but a direct assault on civil liberties, freedom of expression and the soul of Nigeria’s democracy,” NACAT said.

The organisation further faulted the Nigerian Police Force for what it described as complicity in political persecution.

“The manner of his arrest devoid of transparency, legality, and accountability is emblematic of a disturbing trend: where state power is being weaponised by elected officials to silence dissent, punish truth-tellers, and protect corruption at the highest levels. The Nigerian Police Force, by allowing itself to be used as a political attack dog, is complicit,” it stated.

According to NACAT, Oliver’s case has become a test of Nigeria’s respect for justice, human rights, and the rule of law.

“The continued detention of Fejiro Oliver is a litmus test for Nigeria’s commitment to justice, the rule of law, and human rights,” the group declared.

It called on Nigerians, the media, civil society, human rights defenders, and the international community to rise in defence of free speech and accountability.

“We call on all Nigerians, the media, civil society, human rights defenders, and the international community, to rise in defence of justice and hold those responsible to account. This is not just about Fejiro Oliver, this is about the future of free speech and accountability in Nigeria,” the statement added.