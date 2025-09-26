Anietie Isong’s ‘Radio Sunrise’ set to hit big screens

By Benjamin Njoku

The film adaptation of Anietie Isong’s award-winning novel, ‘Radio Sunrise’, is set to premiere on October 1.

Produced by Emem Isong Misodi of Royal Arts Academy and directed by Uduak Isong Oguamanam of Closer Pictures, the movie boasts a talented cast, including:Bimbo Ademoye, Maurice Sam, Akin Lewis, Uche Montana, Pere Egbi, Tomi Ojo,and Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni). Kenneth Ochije, Emmanuel Ekpenyong and Anietie Isong were the executive producers of the movie.

The story explores the commodification of journalism and socio-political realities of the Niger Delta through biting satire and poignant reflection. The book, originally published in the UK in 2017 and republished in Nigeria by Narrative Landscape Press, won the McKitterick Prize in the UK and was shortlisted for the 9mobile Prize for Literature.The BBC described the book as ‘a hilarious, yet sobering take on the foibles of Nigerian life.’

The filmmakers’ passion and personal connection to the story shine through in their comments:

“Telling this story has been deeply personal for me. As someone from the Niger Delta, I’ve seen firsthand the struggles, and the quiet resilience of people living in that region. Radio Sunrise gives voice to so many realities that are often overlooked”, said the director,Udoka

For the producer, Emem Isong-Misodi, “This film is close to my heart because it speaks to the place I come from. The Niger Delta is rich in culture and history, but it’s also been shaped by years of neglect and conflict. With Radio Sunrise, we wanted to spotlight those complexities with honesty and empathy. At the same time, it’s exciting to see the Nigerian film industry rising to tell more layered, socially conscious stories. We’re proud to be part of that evolution.”

Adding his voice the author of the novel said “Seeing Radio Sunrise adapted for the screen by my sisters is incredibly moving. We all come from the Niger Delta, and this story is rooted in the land, people, and truths we grew up with. I wrote the novel to shed light on the challenges faced by journalists in a system where integrity is constantly tested, and to explore the deeper social and political tensions in our country. I’m proud that this adaptation remains true to those themes, and even prouder that it’s a project driven by family, passion, and purpose.”