Anambra to shut down non-compliant schools in annual census exercise 

Anambra State Government has directed public, private, and mission schools to ensure immediate compliance with the directive to register for the 2024/2025 Annual School Census Exercise.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the state’s Commissioner for Education, gave the directive in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Chuma-Udeh said any school that failed to comply with the directive would be closed down.

“The Annual School Census has been on and I have received the list of defaulting schools.

“But I want to state that this directive served as a final warning to schools yet to comply.

“After the census exercise, the list of the defaulting schools would be published.

“Therefore, all schools should visit the Federal Ministry of Education’s portal and do the registration with immediate effect,” she said. (NAN)