Anambra shines at global innovation meet

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA – Anambra State has been ranked among the top three global transformative tech hubs, following the performance of the Solution Innovation District (SID) at the just-concluded International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) conference in Beijing, China.

The state’s First Lady, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, said the SID stood out among transformative initiatives from over 80 countries, earning global recognition for its impact.

She explained that the recognition was specifically tied to the success of the “Anambra Digital Tribe” model, a flagship vision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration aimed at building a one-million-strong digital tribe and positioning young people as drivers of innovation and economic prosperity.

“Wins like this are not just mere validation of smart visions but a reward of our ultimate ambition of leading Nigeria’s digital future right from the home soil,” Mrs. Soludo said.

“Anambra is building strongly on each block of opportunity, and the Solution Innovation District is doing a fantastic job to get us right where we want to be. I’m happy for this global recognition. It’s a positive signal for startups and techies to believe in the great future right ahead. Anambra is rising! The future looks great,” she added.