Anambra poll: Zoning can enthrone mediocrity – AA candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the November 8 Anambra election, Ozo Jeff Nweke, has said that the much-publicized zoning arrangement for the governorship seat in the state is capable of undermining merit in governance.

Addressing reporters in Awka, Nweke argued that apart from the fact that zoning is not enshrined in the constitution, it is also not a universally accepted consensus among Anambra stakeholders.

Nweke, who hails from Anambra Central, said:

“The zoning arrangement was only put forward by APGA, and there was never a time my party, AA, consented to that arrangement. This zoning system is capable of enthroning mediocrity because the implication is that we may not have the best candidate at a particular point in time if that person is from a zone not favored to take a turn.

“People in Anambra today want good governance. They want leaders that can provide better infrastructure, better healthcare, and a stronger economy that will translate into improved livelihoods. That is what they want, not zoning.

“We in AA believe we have what it takes to provide that. We don’t believe the zoning system is workable. It has not worked before and will not work in this dispensation.”

On the issue of vote buying, Nweke condemned the practice, noting that it fuels corruption and undermines democracy.

“Vote buying is a two-way issue. Politicians and their supporters initiate it, and some voters accept it. There is need for serious enlightenment to make people understand the importance of shunning it at all levels. What we are seeing is a cycle where hunger is exploited, and this undermines democracy. We must resist it with all our might.”

He further urged political actors to conduct themselves responsibly and avoid inflammatory rhetoric ahead of the polls.

“I believe the contest is not a do-or-die affair. We are here to present our programmes, and the people will decide who will serve them best,” he said.