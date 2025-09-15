Anambra poll: We’ll restore security in Ihiala, YPP assures

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Sit Paul Chukwuma, has promised to restore security in the troubled Ihiala local government area if he becomes governor after the November 8 election.

Addressing the people of Ihiala during a campaign tour of the area, Chukwuma said the entire area has been abandoned by the state government, lamenting that the people have been left at the mercy of criminals who have disrupted life in different parts of the local government in the last three years.

The YPP candidate had earlier visited some of the troubled areas in the local government, during which he said that full compliments of security would be restored.

“Ihiala is an important LGA to Anambra State. Therefore, our first point of call after my swearing-in come March 2026, by the grace of God, will be to restore security in Ihiala and other parts of Anambra State”, he said.

The deputy governorship candidate of the party, Uzu Okagbue, has also as part of consultations, visited the traditional ruler of Mbaukwu in Awka South local government area, Igwe Peter Anukwu, who he described as a foster father of the past two decades:

“My bond with Igwe is more than filial; it is steeped in history and culture. He shared a profound friendship with my late father, Chike Okagbue (Ezennia), and in continuity of that legacy, he has remained a fountain of fatherly guidance to me and my family.

“To sit with him is to sit with living history, for Igwe is not only a custodian of tradition but a vast encyclopaedia of Igbo culture, memory, philosophy and honest wealth creation. Every encounter with him is both educative and inspiring, drawing me deeper into the richness of our heritage.

“Ezeukwu is a monarch whose reign now spans over half a century, stands as a testimony to resilience, wisdom, and divine mandate. His throne today commands the reverence of generations, as younger traditional rulers attend his annual Ofala and Igu Aro festival, seeking from him the timeless fountain of leadership, tradition, and spiritual authority that cannot be overstated”, Okagbue said.