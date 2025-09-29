Anambra Poll: ADC, LP clash over Moghalu’s candidacy

George Moghalu

By Vincent Ujumadu

As the November 8 Anambra governorship election draws closer, a war of words has erupted between the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) over the candidacy of Dr. George Moghalu, the LP flagbearer.

ADC’s deputy governorship candidate, Dr. Ndubuisi Nwobu, dismissed Moghalu’s ticket as “mere tissue paper,” questioning the legitimacy of the LP primary election that produced him.

Nwobu, reacting to reports that 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is supporting Moghalu, said:

“From all indications, Obi is campaigning for the Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, but is that one a candidate? Does he have a ticket? From my knowledge, he emanated from a primary election conducted by Julius Abure, but the Supreme Court had ruled there was no leadership at the time. You can’t stand something on nothing. If you don’t have leadership, who conducted the primary? He knows he is not a candidate.”

In response, Moghalu described Nwobu’s comments as “a ridiculous piece of misinformation” spread by a desperate politician.

Through his media assistant, Johnson Okoye, Moghalu said: “The statement credited to Nwobu is not only laughable but disgraceful. Dr. George Moghalu is the duly recognized governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Anambra State. INEC has officially published the names of Dr. George Moghalu and Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of Labour Party, as required by law. INEC, not political jesters like Dr. Nwobu, is the only authority that determines candidates.”

He further accused Nwobu of resorting to “blackmail, slander, and cheap propaganda” instead of campaigning, adding that the ADC has no clear message for Ndi Anambra.

“While others waste time on lies and character assassination, Dr. Moghalu is moving from community to community across all 179 towns of Anambra State with his message of security, good governance, and prosperity,” Okoye said.

He challenged the ADC to present its candidate’s plan for the state rather than “running from pillar to post discussing the Labour Party candidate.”