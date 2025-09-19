Anambra Guber: Metchie backs Gov. Soludo’s second-term bid

Governor Soludo

By Peters Oyedele

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, President General of Umueri General Assembly in Anambra East Local Government Area, Amb. John Metchie, has publicly endorsed Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for a second term.

Metchie made his position known during a community rally held at Anam-Umueri Square on Thursday, praising Soludo for his developmental initiatives in the area.

According to Metchie, the people of Umueri Kingdom support Soludo for providing a befitting general hospital and for promising to construct a link road connecting the town and neighboring communities in Anambra East to Chinua Achebe International Airport.

He stated, “We are backing the governor for his love for our community. This is the third or fourth time he has visited Umueri. His administration has restored togetherness, peace, unity, and overall development in our community. Today, I am very happy because the governor has agreed to award the long-awaited Ivite–Umueri road project, connecting our community to Chinua Achebe International Airport. This is one of the best gifts our people can receive.”

Metchie emphasized that the rally was to show full support for Soludo’s reelection, saying, “Soludo has no competition here. Umueri is 100 percent behind him, and all our votes will go to him during the election.” He described the governor as divinely anointed to lead and rebuild Anambra State.

Also speaking, Chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Chinweze, commended Soludo’s achievements over the past three years and called on residents to support him in order to continue the state’s development.

Governor Soludo, expressing gratitude for the support, reaffirmed his commitment to constructing the long-awaited Ivite–Umueri road, which will link Umueri and surrounding communities to Chinua Achebe International Airport.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, top government officials, and APGA supporters.