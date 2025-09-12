Anambra Govt to construct second airport, industrial park

Anambra Government says it will construct another airport at Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, less than four years after the inauguration of the Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport, Umeri.

The Achebe airport project was officially launched on April 11, 2017, with construction finishing three years later and formal inauguration performed by former Gov. Willie Obiano on Oct.30, 2021.

But the Managing Director, Chinua Achebe Cargo International Airport, Mr Martins Nwafor, told newsmen on Friday that another airport will be constructed in Ndikelionwu by the state.

Nwafor said that the initiative was part of the present administration’s programme to transform the state to a smart mega city.

“The project will also attract investments by combining the aviation infrastructure with surrounding commercial, residential and logistics facilities to create a dynamic airport-driven city,” he said.

According to him, having more than one airport in the state will give room for industrialisation and fast-track the overall development of the state.

He explained that the visit was to identify a suitable, flyable location, where the state government can develop another airport and industrial park, associated with aerotropolis.

Nwafor, who doubles as chairman of the new Airport and Aerotropolis Committee set up by the state government, emphasised that the project would be a game changer as it will break the untapped economic opportunities in the state.

Former President-General, Ndikelionwu Welfare Association, Mr Fabian Nwosu and the Vice President of Ndikelionwu, Mr Ifesinachi Onwurah, in their separate speeches, thanked the government for siting such project that would create massive job opportunities in their community.

They assured, on behalf of their community to support the government realise the project.

Government officials present during the visit included the Managing Director, Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited, Prof. Charles Ofoegbu, Senior Special Adviser to the state governor on security, Retired AVM Ben Chiobi, architect and founder of Sliding Towers, Mr Chukwudi Ezenwa.

Also present to provide mapping of the location were geologists and geophysicists from the Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited.