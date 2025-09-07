Amotekun arrests suspected kidnapper in Osun

The Osun Amotekun Corps says it has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Ayobola Awe, in the Isokun area of Ilesa.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Yusuf Abass, the Public Relations Officer for the Corps, on Sunday in Osogbo.

The statement said that the suspect, popularly called ” Bishop Awasere”, had been on the wanted list of some security agencies over alleged murder and kidnapping.

It stated that Awe and his notorious gang were tracked to a hideout in the Isokun area of Ilesa at 5:59p.m.

“During the raid, Amotekun operatives recovered hard drugs and a cache of assorted charms believed to be used by the gang for spiritual fortification.

“We have also launched a manhunt on some gang members that managed to escape during the operation,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the arrest represents a significant stride in the fight against violent crime in the state and its surrounding areas.

Vanguard News