Alleged Terrorism: DSS docks 9 over killings in Benue, Plateau

…One admits illegal possession of firearms

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Wednesday, arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, nine persons who were allegedly involved in recent killings in Benue and Plateau states.

In six separate charges, the security agency alleged that terrorist acts of the defendants left over 40 persons dead and many injured; with hundreds displaced in both states.

It alleged that one of the attacks in Benue state, which took place at Abinsi and Yelwata villages, were carried out on June 13, 2025, by one Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi, who were from Awe LGA of Nasarawa state, in connivance with others that are still at large.

Others equally fingered in the terrorist attack at Yelwata, included; Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba and Pyeure Damina.

They were listed in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/449/2025, which was endorsed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF, Muhammad Abubakar.

The defendants, by their alleged actions, committed offences punishable under section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

They were equally accused of acting in violation of section 29 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

In another three-count charge, two other defendants- Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede, both of Guma LGA of Benue State, were accused of carrying out reprisal attacks against terror attacks in Abinsi and Yelwata.

They were in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/448/2025, accused of attending and participating in a meeting which led “to the commissioning of acts of terrorism, causing destruction to private property resulting in the economic loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue state,” contrary to section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

It was further alleged that they had in July 2025, at a meeting in Daudu town, Guma LGA, conspired to carry out terrorism act alongside others that are presently at large, contrary to section 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

More so, the defendants were said to have knowingly rendering support and received material assistance of locally made guns and Ak-47 rifles from one Alhaji Uba, for the furtherance of acts of terrorism that led to the destruction of private property and loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue state, contrary to section 13 of the terrorism prevention and prohibition act.

Likewise, a 32- year-old woman, Halima Haliru Umar of Faskari LGA of Kastina state, was in another charge, slammed with a four-count charge of terrorism that included transporting in July 2025, 302 rounds of Ak-47 rifle live ammunition to bandits, which the prosecution l said contravened section 13 of the terrorism prevention and prohibition act.

The defendant was also accused of concealing information about one Alhaji Sani, a suspected gun runner, bandit and kidnapper, information the DSS said would have led to apprehending and preventing acts of terrorism.

She was said to have acted contrary to section 6 of the terrorism prevention and prohibition act, 2022.

In another charge, a 75-year-old man, Nanbol Tali and Timnan Manjo, were in a four-count charge before the court, accused of buying and selling two locally fabricated Ak-47 rifles without license for N3million.

They were also accused of having a locally fabricated Ak-47 rifle in their possession in Manju LGA of Plateau state, an offence contrary to section 9 of the Firearms Act 2024 and punishable under section 27 of the same Act.

The defendants were further charged with buying three long-range Revolvers at N60,000 each from one Chomo to resell them to bandits.

On his part, one Danjuma Antu of Jos North LGA of Plateau state was slammed with a five- count charge of unlawful possession of two locally fabricated pistols firearms capable of discharging 9mm ammunition caliber.

Another six-count charge was entered against one Silas Iduh Oloche of Agatu LGA of Benue state for unlawful possession of 18 firearms (grenades) without license, which the DSS said was contrary to section 3 and punishable under section 27 of the Firearms Act.

Oloche was said to have, on August 2, 2025, been arrested with 683 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, contrary to section 8 of the firearms Act.

Following the arraignment, while eight of the defendants pleaded not guilty to charges against them, one of them, Manjo, admitted complicity in the illegal firearms deals that included selling two locally fabricated AK47 rifles at the rate of N3,000,000.

Trial Justice Emeka Nwite remanded all the defendants in custody of the DSS and ordered that they should be granted access to their lawyers.

Though the court fixed October 2 to commence hearing on the charge against Ashuwa and Alade, it adjourned the case against Adamu and Abdullahi til October 9.

The charge against Manjo, Tali, Antu and Oloche was adjourned till October 17 for trial.

In a related development, the DSS, on Wednesday, filed a five-count charge against an alleged gunrunner- Huzaifa Ahamad Haruna (aka Huzaifa Dogo)- who was allegedly arrested with seven M16 Assault rifles in Plateau state.