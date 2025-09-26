Alleged defection: Kwankwaso denies plan to join APC

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former governor of Kano State and national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Friday, dismissed insinuations suggesting that he has submitted a letter of intent to join the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, or any other political party.

The former governor, who was reacting to his imminent defection to the APC, said he has not made any submission to any party.

Kwankwaso, in a statement, said: “We have been alerted to some online statements suggesting that we have submitted a letter of intent to join a political party in the country.

“We would like to clarify that we have not made any such submission to any party.

“The public is therefore advised to stay informed of any further information regarding our matter through the established official channels.”