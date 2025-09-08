Alexis Gallery hosts Osisiego’s solo exhibition, A Prayer Book

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Lagos, Nigeria – Alexis Gallery is set to open “A Prayer Book,” a solo exhibition showcasing recent engraved woodworks by Nigerian mixed-media artist, Chukwuemeka Michael Osisiego. The exhibition will run from September 20 to October 5, 2025, featuring about 10 meticulously crafted wood panels and paintings that draw on Igbo ancestral wisdom and contemporary Christian spirituality.

Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis, founder of Alexis Gallery, expressed excitement about the show, stating, “We are thrilled to present, A Prayer Book, a refreshing solo exhibition of recent engraved woodworks by Nigerian mixed-media artist Chukwuemeka Michael Osisiego. Through deeply meditative and richly symbolic pieces, Osisiego embarks on a personal and spiritual invocation—one that draws from Igbo ancestral wisdom, histories, and mythologies, while weaving quiet faith into contemporary Christian life and the orchestration of daily devotion.” She described the works as “more than works of art; they are prayers, portals, and tools for spiritual transformation” .

The exhibition is curated by Uche Obasi who highlighted the artist’s unique approach: “A Prayer Book delves into a sacred invocation—which engages a pathway for spiritual growth and daily orchestration of personal sanctuary and summoning. The exhibition explores myriad coded languages, ritualistic patterns and practices, and cosmological symbols that reconnect us to spiritual wholeness.” Obasi detailed Osisiego’s process and lineage, noting his connection to the renowned Nsukka Art School and his use of Uli, an indigenous Igbo visual language system. He said, “Osisiego positions himself as a storyteller, engaging the Igbo cosmological worldview—from folklore and ancestral synthesis to the metaphysical” .

Chukwuemeka Michael Osisiego offered personal insight into the spiritual foundation of his work. “Every morning when I wake up early, I find that you need to put yourself together mentally. I believe that everything we do starts from within. I have tested and experienced this truth: what you start with inside attracts similar energy. If you wake up feeling angry or annoyed, that energy tends to attract more of the same,” he explained. Osisiego added that his prayer practice is central to his art and daily life: “I start my day with prayer—asking God for strength and guidance. My prayer book contains prayers that focus on what I need to do before leaving my room each morning. It’s a reminder of thankfulness, seeking wisdom and responsibility to face the day”.

The exhibition not only serves as a visual and spiritual meditation but also raises awareness about personal responsibility and social consciousness. Osisiego’s labor-intensive practice involves repurposing wooden shipping pallets from Lagos ports, cutting, engraving, and painting them with symbols and motifs that evoke both traditional heritage and contemporary life challenges.

“A Prayer Book” promises to be a transformative experience, inviting visitors to reflect on faith, identity, and the power of intention through a unique blend of art and spirituality.