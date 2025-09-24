Akpabio, Egbetokun, others pay glowing tributes to late ex-IGP Arase

Arase

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Prominent Nigerians have paid glowing tributes to the 18th Inspector General of Police, IGP (Dr) Solomon Ehigiator Arase.

Speaking at the night of tribute in celebration of life and time of the late former IGP in Abuja, his predecessors and successors described him as “the best among us”.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said Arase was a shining example in law enforcement.

In his eulogy, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that the reforms introduced into the Force by the late Arase were the cornerstone of modern policing in Nigeria.

He said: “The death of the former Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase, is a loss felt not just by his family or the Nigeria Police alone, but by the nation at large.

“He was not just a police officer — he was an institution in himself, a rare blend of intellect, discipline, and humanity.

‘”From the moment he joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1981 as a cadet officer, his career became a lesson in precedence, excellence, and dedication to duty.

“He rose through the ranks with quiet confidence, driven not just by ambition, but by a genuine desire to leave the institution better than he met it.

“By 2015, destiny entrusted him with the highest office in the Force.

“He was appointed the 18th Indigenous Inspector General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Everywhere he served, he left more than just a line on a résumé — he left memories, reforms, and a legacy that inspired countless young officers.

“From Benin City, where he served as a DPO, to Namibia, where he carried the Nigerian flag high during international peacekeeping operations under the United Nations Transition Assistance Group, to the Force CID Alagbon in Lagos, he proved himself to be an outstanding officer.”

Recalling his first encounter with Arase in Lagos, Egbetokun noted: “My first encounter with him was when he was serving as a CSP at FCID Alagbon, at a time when I was a DSP serving as CSO to the Governor of Lagos State. My first cousin was his colleague at Alagbon; I went to visit him, and he introduced me to Arase.

“That meeting left a lasting impression on me, and thereafter, our paths continued to cross until he became the IGP.”

Egbetokun added, “As IGP, he planted seeds that continue to bear fruit to this day. The Technical Intelligence Unit, the Intelligence Response Team, and the Complaint Response Unit were all his creations.

“These units remain the cornerstone of modern policing in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police will miss him. We will all miss him. The Nigerian people will miss him. Good night, Oga Arase.”

In his tribute, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, noted that Arase’s sudden passing has left a profound void, yet his legacy remains indelible in the sands of time.

Represented by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, the Governor stated that Arase’s efforts to professionalise the Force would remain a lasting testament to his commitment to institutional excellence.

Arase, he said, rose to the esteemed rank of Inspector General of Police and was acknowledged both nationally and internationally as a reformist — a visionary leader who bore distinction with uncommon dignity.

“He championed intelligence-led policing, fostered community partnerships, and upheld the principles of accountability.

“His tenure was marked by innovation, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to service.

“A patriot of the highest order, Dr Arase’s leadership helped shape a more progressive and responsive Nigeria Police Force,” the Governor said.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), represented by the Director of Human Resource Management, Aminu Malumfashi, said that Arase was not only a police officer of repute, a scholar, and a reformer, but also a gentleman of rare courage and intellect.

The late IGP, he said, would be remembered as a shining light in the history of policing in Nigeria and as a patriot who lived for justice, fairness, and peace.

Present at the event were all former Inspectors General of Police who are alive.