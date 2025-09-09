A’Ibom community leader shoots sister over argument

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – POLICE in Akwa Ibom state have arrested Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, Village Head of Ibagwa, Abak Local Government Area for attempted murder after allegedly shooting the sister, Unwana Effiong Friday Inyang, on the head.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Akwa Ibom Command said a relative alerted the Command on the situation, prompting the suspect’s arrest.

The PPRO narrated, “On September 6 at approximately, operatives of the Command received a report of attempted murder filed by a man (name withheld) that his brother, Chief Umoren, Village Head of Ibagwa, allegedly shot their sister, Unwana Effiong Friday Inyang, 32yrs, in the head with a gun.

“The victim was immediately taken to a Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. Police responded to the scene, and the suspect, Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, was arrested and taken into custody.

“A long, single-barrel gun believed to have been used in the assault was recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigations suggest the incident was the result of a misunderstanding over palm fruits.”

